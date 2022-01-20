Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $432,527.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $432,527.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.23 or 0.07482098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,552.99 or 0.99643969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

