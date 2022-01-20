Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. Plans $20 Million IPO for Week of January 24th (JUNS)

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) plans to raise $20 million in an IPO on the week of January 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,300,000 shares at $5.00-$7.00 per share.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. has a market-cap of $98.5 million.

Roth Capital Partners and Dawson James Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is a unit IPO consisting of 3.33 million units to be priced between $5 and $7 each.) Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage research and development pharmaceutical company that has developed a unique resveratrol platform product primarily targeting treatment of neuro-inflammation. The product candidate, called JOTROL™, has many potential indications of use for rare diseases, which we primarily are targeting Mucopolysaccharidoses Type 1, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS and with ALS in an earlier development stage. In the larger disease areas, we are primarily targeting Mild Cognitive Impairment/early Alzheimer’s disease with an early development program in TBI (traumatic brain injury)/concussions. In 2020, we received approval for full funding, $1.76 million, for our Phase I study from the National Institute on Aging (“NIA”). We plan to continue pursuing grant funding opportunities in all areas where they are available, such as Phase II and Phase III trials in Alzheimer’s disease as well as any funding available for our rare disease projects. In the NIA scientific review summary statement of our Phase I study application, it is stated that NIA is looking forward to a Phase II study with an enhanced resveratrol product, based on the earlier study results from the well published Turner et al. Alzheimer’s study. We recently submitted a grant application to NIA for full funding, including corporate overhead for a total of $18.3 million, for the duration of the study, of a Phase II trial in Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early Alzheimer’s disease. There is however no guarantee that this and future grant applications will be successful and therefore the rejection of our future grant application may significantly delay the Company’s plans in connection with MCI and Alzheimer’s and may have a significant impact on the Company’s financial performance. Further, the Company may never receive any future grants or costs savings. (Note: The pricing of Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.’s IPO has been moved to the week of Jan. 24, 2022.) “.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 5 employees. The company is located at Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. 1001 North US HWY 1, Suite 504 Jupiter, Florida 33477 and can be reached via phone at (561) 406-6154 or on the web at http://www.jupiterneurosciences.com/.

