K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.61

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.61 and last traded at C$33.65, with a volume of 14720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.01. The company has a market cap of C$366.86 million and a PE ratio of 39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. On average, analysts predict that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

