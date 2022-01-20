Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kape Technologies from GBX 380 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 373 ($5.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 159.52 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($6.28). The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.20.

In other news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of Kape Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,547,550.83).

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

