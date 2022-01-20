KARMA (KARMA) Hits One Day Volume of $33.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. KARMA has a market cap of $42.33 million and approximately $33.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001491 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 82.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00056441 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.56 or 0.00729286 BTC.

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

