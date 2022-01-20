Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Announces Earnings Results

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
