Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.29, but opened at $34.10. Karooooo shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $782,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $3,672,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

