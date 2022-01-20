KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.42.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.36. KB Home has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after buying an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after buying an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.