KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

