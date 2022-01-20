KBC Group NV Purchases 113 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.14. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

