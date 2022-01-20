KBC Group NV Sells 2,485 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

PLTR stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $16,853,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock worth $95,864,617. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.