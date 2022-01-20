KBC Group NV Sells 457 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 638,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.