Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,883 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Air Lease worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

