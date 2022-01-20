Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,737 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $29.13. 21,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,086. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $518.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPFI. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

