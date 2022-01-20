Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $10.74 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,991 shares during the quarter. Perrigo comprises about 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 354,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

PRGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

