Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of ABM Industries worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226,582 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

