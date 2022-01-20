Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.14. 3,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

