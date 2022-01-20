Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.