Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 19,781 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 363,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 98,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.24. 2,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

