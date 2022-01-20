Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 9,298 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

