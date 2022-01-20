Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,814 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $35.13. 19,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,260. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

