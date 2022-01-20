Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

PPRUY opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Kering has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

