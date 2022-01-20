KeyCorp Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $64.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.85 and a beta of 3.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total value of $102,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,959 shares of company stock worth $1,208,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PDC Energy by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

