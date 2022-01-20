KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

