Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Kidpik Corp (NASDAQ:PIK)’s share price rose 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 3,270,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,468,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kidpik in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

