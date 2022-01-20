King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

