King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,265 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.