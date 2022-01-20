King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 535 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

