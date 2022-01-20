King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 730 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $435.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total value of $1,607,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.75.

