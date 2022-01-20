KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. upped their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of KNBE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $23,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

