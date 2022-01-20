Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 699,701 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.31.
Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,370. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 287,887 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles (NYSE:KN)
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
