Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 90,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 699,701 shares.The stock last traded at $22.17 and had previously closed at $22.31.

Separately, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,370. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 287,887 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.