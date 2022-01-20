Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $65.12. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kodiak Sciences shares last traded at $64.76, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KOD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,776 shares of company stock worth $1,399,020. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.43.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

