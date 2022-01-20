Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.92 and last traded at $49.73. Approximately 231,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,627,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

