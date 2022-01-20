Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 930,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEP remained flat at $$8.75 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEP. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

