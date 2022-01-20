Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $235,435.98 and $7,769.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

