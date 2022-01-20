L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.42 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

