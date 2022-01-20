L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.17. 14,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,006. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

