L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $227.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

