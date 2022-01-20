Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,512,500 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the December 15th total of 1,143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.7 days.

LIFZF opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIFZF shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

