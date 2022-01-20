Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.83.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$38.71 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$31.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5899998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

