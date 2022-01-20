Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 380,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE stock remained flat at $$20.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.