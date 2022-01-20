Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,277,000 after acquiring an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

