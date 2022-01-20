Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.08

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

LSGOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

