LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $256.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

