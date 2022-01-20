Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.66

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.66 and last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 202171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $782.39 million, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

