Liberum Capital Lowers Anglo American (LON:AAL) to Hold

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,020 ($41.21) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,500 ($47.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($39.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.79) to GBX 3,000 ($40.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,202.22 ($43.69).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,495.50 ($47.69) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,992.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,952.66. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.79). The company has a market capitalization of £46.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.53) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,340.39). In the last three months, insiders acquired 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.