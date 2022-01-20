Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTH shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

