LifePro Asset Management Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 43.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 40.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $834,000. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $78,330,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $164.27. 68,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,737. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

