LifePro Asset Management Reduces Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

LifePro Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213,186 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises approximately 3.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 147,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,106. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

