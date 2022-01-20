LifePro Asset Management Sells 258,787 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 352,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 258,787 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 2.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,135,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,827,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 282,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,471,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

